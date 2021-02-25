Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

TSE:EQB opened at C$140.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$110.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.71. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$146.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,582.69.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

