Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

