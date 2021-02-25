Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

