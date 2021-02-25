Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$689.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$7.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

