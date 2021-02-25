Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Lowered by Analyst

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

ATR opened at $128.76 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

