Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.47.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

