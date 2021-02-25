Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of CUBI opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $416,760. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.