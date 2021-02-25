Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 10.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $5.15. 716,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,279,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

