Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 10.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $5.15. 716,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,279,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83.
Purple Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBT)
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.
