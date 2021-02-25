Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

