Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

