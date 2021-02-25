Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

