Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.34 ($102.75).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €85.36 ($100.42) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.82 and its 200 day moving average is €80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.