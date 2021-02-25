PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.16, but opened at $55.50. PubMatic shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 9,682 shares.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

