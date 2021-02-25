Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, elevated expenses and high debt level concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.94. 69,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -248.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

