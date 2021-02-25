Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 23,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,563. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

