Proton Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $759,562.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Proton has a total market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $759,562.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.75 or 0.00733737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00036686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00060905 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

