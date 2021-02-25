Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.56. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

