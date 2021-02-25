Protective Insurance Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PTVCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

