Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 49,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 194,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTQQF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

