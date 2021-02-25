Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE PBY opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

About Prospect Capital

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

