ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 406.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASS stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

