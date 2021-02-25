ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of National Health Investors worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NHI opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

