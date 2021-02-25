ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.