ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,834 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.