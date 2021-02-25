ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 16,744 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

