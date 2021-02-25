ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,232. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.