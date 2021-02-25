Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.62 and last traded at $125.72. Approximately 958,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 550,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.