Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07 to $0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million to $122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Progyny has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 995,231 shares of company stock worth $39,961,680. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

