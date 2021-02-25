Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

