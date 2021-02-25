Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

