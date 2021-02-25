Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.80.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $346.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.