Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

