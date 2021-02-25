Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

