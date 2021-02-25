Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

