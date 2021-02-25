Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 889,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

