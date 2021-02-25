Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 32,684 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,684 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of TME stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

