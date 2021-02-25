Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $60.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.