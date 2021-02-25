Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.15.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $458.60 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

