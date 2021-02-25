Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $85,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Fiserv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 178,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

FISV stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

