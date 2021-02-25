Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $91,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 165,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $381.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

