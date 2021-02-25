Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.50 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $82,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.