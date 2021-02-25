Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $72.16 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 427.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Carter’s worth $72,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

