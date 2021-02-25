Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 558,221 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 320.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Nexstar Media Group worth $79,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $145.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

