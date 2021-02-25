Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 400,729 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $150.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $151.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

