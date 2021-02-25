Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
