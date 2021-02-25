PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, PressOne has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $2,975.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060191 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

