Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of PRRFY opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 3.20. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.