PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) PT Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 8,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,322. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,106,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.