Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $28,651,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 54.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,942 shares of company stock worth $7,607,743. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

