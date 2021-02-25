Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.86 ($79.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

PAH3 opened at €65.92 ($77.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.28 and a 200-day moving average of €54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 12-month high of €65.84 ($77.46). The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

